Financials
May 24, 2019 / 6:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Charterhouse makes $710 mln cash bid for British media firm Tarsus

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Charterhouse said on Friday it had made a cash bid for Britain’s Tarsus valuing the listed media firm at about 561 million pounds ($711 million).

The bid represents a premium of about 36.2% to the closing price of 312 pence for each Tarsus share on May 23.

The proposed offer, which will be implemented through a scheme of arrangement, gives scheme shareholders 425 pence in cash for each scheme share they hold.

Tarsus shareholders will also be entitled to receive a final dividend of 7.7 pence for each Tarsus share for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2018, the private equity firm said.

Charterhouse is using an acquisition vehicle dubbed Tiger Acquisitions UK to carry out the transaction.

$1 = 0.7892 pounds Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below