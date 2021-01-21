Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Trading platform IG to buy U.S. brokerage tastytrade for $1 bln

Jan 21 (Reuters) - London-listed trading platform IG said it plans to buy online brokerage tastytrade for $1 billion, as it ramps up its presence in the United States after a stellar year for the industry due to coronavirus-driven market volatility.

The deal consideration would be made through $300 million in cash and the issuance of 61 million IG shares, the company said on Thursday.

