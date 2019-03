March 1 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors Ltd is exploring options for its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, including a potential stake sale, Bloomberg Quint reported bit.ly/2NBiOUL on Friday, citing a Bloomberg report.

Tata Motors’ shares jumped on the news, gaining as much as 3.7 percent to 184 rupees. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)