India's Tata Motors posts Q3 loss

Feb 7 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors Ltd on Thursday posted a loss for the third-quarter, hurt by an impairment charge for its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover.

The automaker’s loss came at 269.93 billion rupees ($3.78 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 11.99 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 5.8 percent to 762.65 billion rupees, the company said here. ($1 = 71.3400 Indian rupees)