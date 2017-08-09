FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Motors Q1 profit rises 42 pct
August 9, 2017

India's Tata Motors Q1 profit rises 42 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors Ltd posted a 42 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday.

Profit was 31.82 billion rupees ($498.73 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with 22.36 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2vlAnPF

The automaker, owned by the software-to-salt conglomerate Tata Group, said its total income fell about 10 percent to 599.72 billion rupees. ($1 = 63.8025 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and)

