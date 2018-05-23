FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 23, 2018 / 11:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's Tata Motors Q4 profit halves, lags estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors Ltd said on Wednesday fourth quarter profit halved, coming in sharply below estimates.

Net profit here fell to 21.25 billion rupees ($310.74 million) for the January to March quarter, versus 42.96 billion rupees a year ago.

Fourteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected the company to post a net profit of 38.40 billion rupees.

Income from operations for the quarter rose 15.9 percent to 912.79 billion rupees. ($1 = 68.3850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.