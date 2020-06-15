Auto & Truck Manufacturers
JLR parent Tata Motors posts $1.3 bln quarterly loss

BENGALURU, June 15 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors Ltd posted a quarterly loss on Monday, hurt by weak demand and coronavirus-induced lockdowns in several countries where it sells its luxury Jaguar Land Rover cars.

The carmaker's consolidated net loss was 98.94 billion rupees ($1.30 billion) for the fourth quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of 11.17 billion rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2AAdDSM)

Total revenue from operations fell 27.7% to 624.93 billion rupees. ($1 = 76.0446 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

