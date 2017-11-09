FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tata Motors Q2 profit jumps three-fold, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 9, 2017 / 8:30 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Tata Motors Q2 profit jumps three-fold, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors Ltd reported a nearly three-fold rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, blowing past estimates, helped by higher sales from its Jaguar Land Rover business.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 24.83 billion rupees ($382.10 million), versus 8.28 billion rupees a year ago. (bit.ly/2jbVXEc)

Analysts on average expected a net profit of 14.99 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Income from operations for the quarter rose about 9 percent to 701.56 billion rupees. (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.