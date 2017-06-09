FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
India's Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 9, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 2 months ago

India's Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in the western state of Gujarat.

The settlement includes a total wage package of 16,000 rupees ($248.96) per worker, excluding the salary, to be paid uniformly over the five-year term of the agreement, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The agreement introduced a performance-linked payment accounted as 10 percent of the worker's total salary, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The settlement, which spans from October 2015 to September 2020, includes an annual bonus based on performance for all permanent workers at the plant. ($1 = 64.2675 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.