India's Tata Sons to consolidate aerospace, defence businesses

April 11 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd on Wednesday said that it is in the process of consolidating its businesses across aerospace and defence sectors to form a single entity, Tata Aerospace & Defence (Tata A&D).

Tata Sons said that the new entity will bring together over 6,000 people and will have production facilities in the states of Telangana, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Post the consolidation, full range of integrated solutions will include land mobility solutions, airborne platforms and systems, weapons systems and sensors, the company said in a statement here. (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)