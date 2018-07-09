FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 5:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indian tribunal dismisses petition of former Tata Sons chairman Mistry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - An Indian tribunal on Monday dismissed a petition by former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry who had alleged oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement by Tata Sons, drawing the curtains on an 18-months long feud.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), a quasi-judicial body for corporate grievances, said it did not find any merit in allegations of mismanagement in Tata group companies.

Mistry was ousted from the board of Tata Sons after a four-year stint in October 2016, and Ratan Tata was restored as the interim chairman.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Stephen Coates

