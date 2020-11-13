Tata Steel to split European activities, in talks with SSAB about Dutch sale

A company logo is seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham in Britain, in this March 30, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Tata Steel will split its Dutch and British steel operations with immediate effect, as it is looking to sell the Dutch arm, a source close to the company told Reuters on Friday.

Swedish steelmaker SSAB earlier on Friday confirmed it is in discussions with Tata Steel Group over the potential acquisition of the IJmuiden steel mill in the Netherlands and related downstream assets.