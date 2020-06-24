Dutch Tata Steel workers suspend strike as talks resume -union

AMSTERDAM, June 24 (Reuters) - Employees at Tata Steel’s Dutch factory in IJmuiden have suspended their strike action after the company indicated its willingness to talk, the CNV labour union said on Wednesday.

The union said workers had given Tata two days to come up with a proposal to meet their demands after the company invited unions to return to the negotiating table.

“If a solution is not in sight by 1pm (1100 GMT) on Friday, action will resume immediately,” said CNV spokesman Peter Boeseken.

Tata’s Dutch employees have been on strike since June 10 over planned job cuts.

Production at the IJmuiden factory was shut down for 24 hours late last week as workers cut the supply of iron ore to the two blast furnaces at the site.

Unions say Tata aims to cut more than 1,000 of the 9,000 jobs at IJmuiden to improve profitability at its European steel business.

Tata Europe says it does not plan forced redundancies, but unions are demanding more guarantees for the future of IJmuiden, including an end to plans to further integrate Dutch and British activities.