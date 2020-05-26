Striking workers block doors of Tata Steel plant in Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, May 26 (Reuters) - A group of around 100 striking worker have blocked the doors at Tata Steel’s main Ijmuiden plant at the Netherlands, ANP news agency reported on Tuesday.

Frits van Wieringen, the spokesman of the company’s works council, said Tuesday’s unplanned strike had not affected production, but that the council expected a “major action” in the short term.

Workers at the Dutch subsidiary have been unhappy since the departure last week of CEO Theo Henrar, seen as a prelude to job cuts, which prompted an angry response. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)