India's Tata Steel swings to profit in Q1, but lags estimates

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd swung to a first-quarter profit from a loss a year ago, as sales volumes were boosted by the ramp-up of its Kalinganagar plant.

The steelmaker's net profit came in at 9.21 billion rupees ($144.37 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of 31.83 billion rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2vdWpU5)

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 10.43 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 63.7950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in BENGALURU; Editing by Tom Hogue and Adrian Croft)