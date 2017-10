BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tata Steel ruled out on Monday a flotation in the next two to three years of the planned merger of its European steel operations with those of ThyssenKrupp.

T.V. Narendran, Tata’s managing director for India and South East Asia, told Reuters that the capacity of Tata’s Kalinganagar plant in India would like be expanded to 5 million tonnes.