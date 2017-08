NEW DELHI, July 2 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in June:

June 2017 June 2016 Pct change TOTAL SALES 40,358 44,525 -9 DOMESTIC SALES 36,854 38,718 -5 NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit . (Reporting by Aditi Shah)