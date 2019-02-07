Energy, transport costs weigh on Tate & Lyle guidance

Feb 7 (Reuters) - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle said on Thursday full-year earnings were likely to be at the lower end of its forecast “mid-single digit” range for percentage growth, hurt by higher energy and transport costs in North America.

The company, which sells corn syrup and other ingredients to food and drink makers, also cited strong commodities markets as a factor in the results.

Quarterly pretax profit in constant currency, was ahead of last year, boosted by volume growth in its food & beverage solutions division, it said. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)