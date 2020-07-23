Tate & Lyle Q1 revenue slips; demand improves in June as virus curbs ease

July 23 (Reuters) - Food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle Plc said on Thursday demand improved in June compared to the previous two months as coronavirus restrictions started to ease, but cautioned that the full extent of the pandemic’s impact still remained unclear.

The British company, one of the world’s biggest producers of sweeteners such as high fructose corn syrup, reported a 5% drop year-on-year in revenue growth for the three months ended June 30, hurt by its primary products unit which makes high-volume sweeteners and industrial starches. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)