Tate & Lyle sees annual profit modestly ahead of last year

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle on Thursday said it expects modestly higher annual adjusted pretax profit in constant currency, benefiting from its food and beverage solutions and commodities businesses, and cost savings.

The British company, one of the world’s biggest producers of sweeteners such as high fructose corn syrup, said revenue rose 8% for the three months ended Dec. 31. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)