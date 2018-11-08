Britain's Tate & Lyle posts flat H1 profit growth

Nov 8 (Reuters) - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle posted flat profit growth for the first half of fiscal year as higher costs squeezed margins although it maintained its full-year outlook.

The company, which sells corn syrup and other ingredients to food and drink makers, said sales from continuing operations fell 1 percent to 1.38 billion pounds ($1.81 billion) in the six months to Sept. 30, while adjusted profit at constant currencies was 166 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7631 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)