PRAGUE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Tatry mountain resorts (TMR) plans to issue two new secured bonds, a 6-year worth 90 million euros ($104.22 million)and a 4-year worth 1.5 billion crowns ($67.96 million), the company said in a filing.

The former bond will carry a maximum coupon of 4.4 percent, while the latter will have a 4.5 percent coupon, TMR said in the filing released by a regulator. ($1 = 22.0710 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.8636 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller)