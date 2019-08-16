MOVES-Tauber Oil snags ex-Chevron trader as VP of oil marketing

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Privately-owned Tauber Oil Co has snagged ex-Chevron Corp oil trader Robert Goldsworthy to help expand its Gulf Coast trading book, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Goldsworthy, who worked at Chevron for 12 years, will become the oil and petrochemical marketing company’s vice president of crude oil marketing in September and expand the firm’s footprint in the U.S. Gulf Coast market, the sources said.

A representative from Tauber did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Marguerita Choy)