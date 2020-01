SAO PAULO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian gunmaker Taurus Armas SA has signed a joint venture with Indian steelmaker Jindal Group to produce guns in India, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Under the agreement, Jindal will hold a 51% stake in the venture and Taurus the remaining shares. The deal was signed during Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro visit to India. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Jan Harvey)