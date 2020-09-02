Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: 6th Circuit boots suit over safety latch on Taurus pistol  

Barbara Grzincic

A federal judge in Memphis erred by using Florida law to save a product-liability lawsuit that was time-barred under Tennessee law, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday in a win for gun importer Taurus International Manufacturing Inc.

Pamela Burns and Delondre Harris sued Taurus in January 2019, a year after 24-year-old Paula Smith – Burns’ daughter and the mother of Harris’ child – was fatally shot in the head when a pistol fell off her bed. They alleged that the pistol’s safety latch was defective.

