Turkey's TAV secures 300 mln euro financing for Antalya Airport, eyes acquisitions

ULUDAG, Turkey, March 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s TAV Airports has secured 300 million euro ($370 million) in foreign financing to buy a stake in Turkey’s third largest airport in Antalya, its chief executive Sani Sener told Reuters, adding it was looking at further acquisitions.

He said it will use 60 million euros from its own resources to buy the 49 percent share. Antalya is a popular destination for domestic and foreign tourists on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. It unveiled the purchase deal last month.

TAV Airports is currently looking at seven airports in Africa, the Turkic Republics and Asia for possible acquisition, Sener said on the sidelines of an economy summit in the mountain resort of Uludag in northwest Turkey.

Sener said the company had heard that Malaysian shareholders in Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport were considering selling up to a 49 percent stake, and will start talks on the sale within a month.

TAV would only consider taking a stake in Sabiha Gokcen if it can have joint control of the company, Sener added. ($1 = 0.8113 euros) (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)