Redo-TAVR effective for managing transcatheter prosthesis dysfunction

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Repeat transcatheter aortic-valve replacement (redo-TAVR) appears to be a reasonable option when transcatheter aortic valves fail, according to findings from the Redo-TAVR registry.

“Redo-TAVR procedures are safe and effective, at least for up to 1 year so far and given that patients are screened properly,” Dr. Uri Landes of St. Paul’s and Vancouver General Hospital, in Canada, and Rabin Medical Center, in Tel Aviv, Israel, told Reuters Health by email.

TAVR is increasingly replacing surgery in younger patients with severe aortic stenosis, whose life expectancy is likely to exceed the durability of the valve. Little is known about the implications of redo-TAVR in such patients.

Dr. Landes and colleagues analyzed data from the Redo-TAVR registry on 212 patients, including 138 treated at least one year after the first TAVR and classified as probable transcatheter heart-valve (THV) failure.

Redo-TAVR was successful in 180 patients, with no difference in device success between patients presenting within or beyond one year after their index TAVR, the researchers report in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

New permanent pacemakers were needed in 9.6% of patients.

Redo-TAVR was associated with significant symptomatic improvement at 30 days that persisted at one year.

Mean aortic-valve area improved from 1.16 cm2 at baseline to 1.63 cm2 at 30 days and 1.51 cm2 at one year, whereas the mean gradient improved from 29.5 mm Hg at baseline to 12.6 mm Hg at 30 days and 12.9 mm Hg at one year.

With a median follow-up of 447 days, survival rates were 97.2% at 30 days and 86.5% at one year. Mortality was higher in patients who presented with probable procedural failure, as indicated by redo-TAVR in the first year after TAVR (5.4% at 30 days and 16.4% at one year) than in patients with probable THV failure (1.5% and 11.7%, respectively), but the difference fell short of statistical significance.

“It is probably about time to start studying how TAVR is performing in younger patients that might outlive their valve,” Dr. Landes said. “We already know TAVR is a great treatment strategy for elderly individuals, regardless of their surgical-risk category and comorbidities profile (excluding futile very sick patients). Most aortic stenosis (AS) patients who need AVR while in their 60s are getting surgical bioprosthesis, and many will need valve-in-valve TAVR in the future. Now we know they can go and have valve-in-valve TAVR even if their first tissue valve is a transcatheter one.”

“Clinical and echocardiographic long-term follow-up are important after TAVR so patients can be referred for intervention if and when needed,” he said.

“We will need to study in detail many technical issues that are related specifically to the redo-TAVR procedures, such as optimal valve types and positioning of specific valve combinations,” Dr. Landes added. “Coronary access will be an important field to look into more carefully.”

The authors of an editorial write, “Unless durability (of initial or redo) TAVR valves proves to be more limited than anticipated, it is likely that initial TAVR, followed by redo-TAVR may become the preferred treatment strategy for patients with AS, but one must be cautious.”

“It remains incumbent for the Heart Team to work diligently to customize lifetime valve strategizes for each patient using shared decision making,” Dr. Vinod H. Thourani of Piedmont Heart Institute, in Atlanta, and colleagues conclude. “Importantly, there is not one strategy for all patients. Factors such as age, aortopathy, risk of coronary occlusion, risk of surgical AVR, tolerance of a mechanical prosthesis, and patient preference will be critical for providers to educate patients in the pursuit of optimal management for their AS.”

Dr. Gilbert H. Tang of Mount Sinai Health System, in New York City, who recently reviewed the feasibility of post-TAVR coronary access and redo-TAVR, told Reuters Health by email, “Through careful patient selection and anatomic evaluation, redo-TAVR to treat failing TAVR valves can be done relatively safely with reasonably good outcomes. However, 10% residual paravalvular leak (PVL) and new pacemaker rates remain concerning.”

“Long-term follow-up will be needed to see what happens to these patients with two transcatheter valves in place, and surgery may remain an important alternative in some of these patients who are operable and can eliminate PVL and minimize pacemaker risk,” added Dr. Tang, who was not involved in the study.

SOURCE: bit.ly/2z5yD2D and bit.ly/2So1Cpu Journal of the American College of Cardiology, April 28, 2020.