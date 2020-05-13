Westlaw News
Tax code trumps bankruptcy protection for exempt property, 4th Circuit holds

Barbara Grzincic

The Internal Revenue Service can apply a Chapter 7 debtor’s expected income-tax refund to past-due amounts even if the debtor has properly listed the amount as exempt property, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

Deciding a question that has split bankruptcy courts across the country, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned a 2018 ruling by federal judge in Richmond, Virginia who ordered the IRS to pay Matthew and Jolinda Copley $3,208 for excess taxes withheld in 2013 rather than use them to defray amounts due for 2008 and 2009.

