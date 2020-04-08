IN BRIEF: IRS can get medical marijuana dispensary’s records from state – 10th Circuit

A Denver-based medical-marijuana dispensary cannot block Internal Revenue Service auditors from obtaining copies of plant reports, gross-sales reports and licensing information from state regulators, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Tuesday.

Standing Akimbo LLC and its individual members argued that the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protected their reasonable expectation of privacy in the information because they had filed it with Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division pursuant to a state law that criminalizes further disclosure.

