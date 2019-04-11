Taylor Energy loses bid to recover $432 mln from Gulf oil leak trust

A federal judge in the Court of Federal Claims has dismissed a lawsuit by Taylor Energy Company seeking the return of $432 million it set aside to contain oil that has been leaking since a hurricane struck one of its offshore platforms in 2004.

The Louisiana-based oil company had argued that the money should be returned because it has done all the work it can safely do to plug oil still leaking at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico. U.S. Senior Judge Nancy Firestone, however, ruled on Tuesday that the money should stay in a trust until the U.S. Interior Department, which is responsible for the oil leak work, decides that it is impossible for Taylor to do more.

