Taylor Wimpey launches $626 mln share sale, to resume dividends in 2021

June 17 (Reuters) - Builder Taylor Wimpey said on Wednesday it intends to resume dividends in 2021 and launched a share sale to raise about 500 million pounds ($626 million), as it looks to take advantage of a fall in land prices due to the COVID-19 crisis.

UK’s third-largest homebuilder said its forward indicators remained strong and its order book has increased, with a 176% jump in appointments booked and a 51% increase in website visits in the three weeks since sales centres reopened in England. ($1 = 0.7988 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)