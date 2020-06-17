Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 17, 2020 / 4:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Taylor Wimpey launches $626 mln share sale, to resume dividends in 2021

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Builder Taylor Wimpey said on Wednesday it intends to resume dividends in 2021 and launched a share sale to raise about 500 million pounds ($626 million), as it looks to take advantage of a fall in land prices due to the COVID-19 crisis.

UK’s third-largest homebuilder said its forward indicators remained strong and its order book has increased, with a 176% jump in appointments booked and a 51% increase in website visits in the three weeks since sales centres reopened in England. ($1 = 0.7988 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below