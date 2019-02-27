British homebuilder Taylor Wimpey full-year profit rises

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc reported a higher full-year pretax profit, selling more homes despite a market dampened by uncertainty in the run up to Britain’s looming exit from the European Union.

The company, which said it had a positive start to 2019, reported a 5.5 percent rise in profit before tax and exceptional items to 856.8 million pounds ($1.13 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31.