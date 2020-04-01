Taylor Wimpey adds management, board pay cuts to coronavirus defence moves

April 1 (Reuters) - UK housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said on Wednesday it was cancelling a planned pay rise and bonus payments for management this year, with directors also taking a 30% cut in pay for the duration of the coronavirus lockdown.

The company last week cancelled its final and special dividends for 2020 and drew down 550 million pounds ($645.54 million) in credit facilities to shield its balance sheet against the blow of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Bernard Orr)