April 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc on Thursday said it expects to sell slightly more homes this year than last year, but warned that margins would be a tad lower.

The company said the housing market remained stable and it had made a good start to the year despite wider macroeconomic uncertainty. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)