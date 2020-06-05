Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 5, 2020 / 6:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Taylor Wimpey sees jump in bookings as lockdown eases

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey has seen a surge in interest in buying homes since it brought its sales centres and show homes in England back on line and the company has seen fewer cancellations in Britain’s 9-week lockdown than in the same period last year, it said on Friday.

“Forward indicators have improved since reopening our sales centres in England and we have experienced a strong level of interest with a threefold increase in appointment bookings made in the week to 31 May 2020 and a 32% increase in website traffic compared to the same period last year,” the housebuilder said. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below