Taylor Wimpey sees strong housing demand amid government support measures

By Reuters Staff

April 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey on Thursday forecast sustained demand as the sector benefits from a lower interest rate environment and additional budget support measures announced last month.

The group said its order book stood at 2.81 billion pounds ($3.91 billion) as of April 18, compared with 2.67 billion pounds in the same period a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7178 pounds Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru

