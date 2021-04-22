Taylor Wimpey sees strong housing demand amid government support measures

April 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey on Thursday forecast sustained demand as the sector benefits from a lower interest rate environment and additional budget support measures announced last month.
The group said its order book stood at 2.81 billion pounds ($3.91 billion) as of April 18, compared with 2.67 billion pounds in the same period a year earlier.
$1 = 0.7178 pounds Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.