July 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc reported lower first-half pretax profit on Wednesday, hit by higher costs, but said demand for homes was strong.

The company, which also forecast a drop in full-year margins, declared a special dividend of 360 million pounds ($437.76 million) for 2020. ($1 = 0.8224 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)