UK builder Taylor Wimpey sees solid sales in 2019, eye on political uncertainty

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s third-largest builder Taylor Wimpey said the indicators for 2019 sales were solid after guiding it would report 2018 results in line with expectations following a 3 percent increase in the number of homes it built.

“We continue to see solid forward sales indicators and start the year with a very strong order book,” said the company.

A no-deal Brexit could, however, hit the housing market according to the Bank of England.

“We will continue to closely monitor market conditions for any potential impact on customer confidence in light of the wider political and economic uncertainty,” Taylor Wimpey said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)