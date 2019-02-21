Financials
February 21, 2019

Georgia's largest retail lender TBC Bank's 2018 profit rises

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Georgia’s biggest retail bank TBC Bank Group Plc reported a 21.5 percent jump in full-year earnings, as lending remained strong on the back of a strong macroeconomic performance in the former Soviet republic.

TBC, Georgia’s largest retail bank, said profit rose to 437.4 million laris ($165.24 million) in the 12 months ended Dec.31 from 359.9 million laris a year earlier.

In a separate statement, the lender’s unit, TBC Bank JSC, said it would pay about 1 million laris to Georgia’s central bank in relation to an earlier disclosed investigation into certain transactions.

$1 = 2.6470 laris Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru

