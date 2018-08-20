Georgia's top retail lender TBC Bank H1 profit rises 25 pct

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Georgia’s TBC Bank Group Plc posted a 25.2 percent rise in half-year pretax profit on Monday, as lending grew on the back of a strong macroeconomic performance in the former Soviet republic.

TBC, which has emerged as the country’s largest bank by loans and deposits with the takeover of Bank Republic, said pretax profit rose to 239.5 million laris ($94.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 191.4 million laris a year earlier.

“We will also consider entering other markets to further increase our banking operations beyond Georgia,” the London-listed bank said in a statement. ($1 = 2.5400 laris)