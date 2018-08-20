FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 20, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Georgia's top retail lender TBC Bank H1 profit rises 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Georgia’s TBC Bank Group Plc posted a 25.2 percent rise in half-year pretax profit on Monday, as lending grew on the back of a strong macroeconomic performance in the former Soviet republic.

TBC, which has emerged as the country’s largest bank by loans and deposits with the takeover of Bank Republic, said pretax profit rose to 239.5 million laris ($94.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 191.4 million laris a year earlier.

“We will also consider entering other markets to further increase our banking operations beyond Georgia,” the London-listed bank said in a statement. ($1 = 2.5400 laris)

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.