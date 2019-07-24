Regulator to charge Georgian bank TBC's chairman, deputy

July 24 (Reuters) - Georgian lender TBC Bank Group said on Wednesday the country’s regulator intended to charge its chairman and deputy chairman in relation to some transactions involving the company’s unit in 2007 and 2008.

The charges, which were brought by the Georgian office of Public Prosecution, come after the country’s central bank had earlier this year asked both the executives to step down as board members of its unit TBC Bank JSC due to the investigation.

TBC, Georgia’s biggest retail bank, said the two bosses were no longer involved in day-to-day management of the company and that there was no suggestion of any charges being brought against the company or its units.

Shares of the ‎Tbilisi, Georgia-based company moved sharply lower to session lows following the news. By 0949 GMT, they were down 2.6%. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)