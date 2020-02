Feb 20 (Reuters) - Georgia’s largest retail lender TBC Bank Group posted a 20% surge in annual underlying profit on Thursday as a strong economic backdrop in the region supported lending.

The FTSE 250-listed bank said underlying profit climbed to 545.1 million lari ($193.99 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 454.9 million lari ($161.89 million) a year earlier.