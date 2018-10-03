FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 10:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trade Bank of Iraq signs 100 million euro loan agreement with Commerzbank

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI), a government owned lender, has signed a loan agreement with Commerzbank to support small and medium sized enterprises in Iraq.

TBI aims to back public and private sector projects worth up to 100 million euros ($115 million) in business volume, it said in a statement.

The focus of the financing partnership will be on export contracts awarded to clients of Commerzbank in Germany and other European countries.

$1 = 0.8651 euros Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Toby Chopra

