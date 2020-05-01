Canada's TC Energy reports 15% rise in quarterly profit

May 1 (Reuters) - Keystone pipeline operator TC Energy Corp reported a 15% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher contribution from its U.S. natural gas pipelines.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company’s net income attributable to common shares rose to C$1.15 billion ($818.91 million), or C$1.22 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from C$1 billion, or C$1.09 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.4043 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)