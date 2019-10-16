Company News
TC Energy declares force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries - sources

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - TC Energy has declared force majeure on shipments on its 590,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Keystone oil pipeline after a snow storm hit Manitoba over the weekend, disrupting operations sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Force majeure is a declaration that unforeseeable circumstances prevented a party from fulfilling a contract.

The storm over the weekend knocked out power to about 3-4 pump stations in Manitoba, affecting pipeline flows, three sources said.

TC Energy did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Sandra Maler)

