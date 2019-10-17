TC Energy to cut Oct volumes on Keystone oil pipeline after force majeure - sources

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp will cut crude volumes flowing through the Keystone oil pipeline for the rest of October after declaring force majeure due to a snow storm in Manitoba over the weekend, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The company is expected to cut volumes entering the Keystone pipeline from Canada by about 20% in the rest of this month, two sources familiar with the matter said.

TC Energy did not immediately comment on the volumes. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Jan Harvey)