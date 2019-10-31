Marketlink oil pipeline running at reduced rates after Keystone leak - sources

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp’s Marketlink crude oil pipeline is operating at reduced rates, three sources said on Thursday, due to supply disruptions as Keystone pipeline was shut after a leak was discovered in Walsh County, North Dakota Tuesday night.

The Marketlink pipeline has a capacity of 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) and flows south from Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures to Nederland, Texas.

Marketlink is connected to the 590,000-bpd Keystone oil pipeline system, a key transporter of Canadian crude from northern Alberta to refineries in the U.S. Midwest.

Flows on the Marketlink line were decreased to near 304,000 bpd from about 620,000 bpd, market intelligence firm Genscape said late on Wednesday.

TC energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Laila Kearney in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)