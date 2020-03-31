TC Energy says will proceed with construction of Keystone XL pipeline project

March 31 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp said on Tuesday it would proceed with the construction of the long-delayed $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline project.

The company said last month it sees too much uncertainty to commit immediately to the project, which would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest.

It has been delayed for more than a decade by opposition from landowners, environmental groups and tribes, and after former U.S. President Barack Obama rejected the project. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)