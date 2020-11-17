Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Indigenous group to invest up to C$1 bln in TC Energy's Keystone project

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indigenous group Natural Law Energy will make an equity investment of up to C$1 billion ($763.77 million) in TC Energy’s controversial Keystone XL pipeline project, the companies said in a statement.

The Keystone XL pipeline has been delayed for more than a decade due to opposition from landowners, environmental groups and tribes. ($1 = 1.3093 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

