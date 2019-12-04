TC Energy to extend discounted spot rates for Marketlink crude pipeline shippers

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp on Wednesday filed with U.S. regulators to continue offering Marketlink oil pipeline shippers discounted spot rates during January:

* The company plans to charge shippers $2.15 a barrel to ship light crude and $2.58 a barrel from Cushing, Oklahoma to Port Arthur, Texas and Houston, Texas

* The rates are effective Jan. 1, 2020

* The Marketlink pipeline has a capacity of 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) and flows south from Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures to Nederland, Texas (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)